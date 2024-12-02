Celebrating yet another milestone in cinematic innovation and international collaboration, Film Bazaar 2024 concluded on a promising note as part of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the event brought together industry stalwarts, emerging filmmakers, and global partners to celebrate the art of storytelling and foster new creative ventures. Over the years, Film Bazaar has become a vital platform for discovering, supporting, and showcasing South Asian content and talent. It continues to be a dynamic hub for collaboration and growth within the global film industry. In a major announcement during the event, Mukesh Chhabra revealed his collaboration with Film Bazaar on two Co-Production Market (CPM) projects. The first, Baaghi Bechare (Reluctant Rebels), is a CPM feature film for which he will cast talent for free. The second, 'Chauhan's B n B Bed and Basera', is a CPM web series that will also benefit from Chhabra's expertise in casting at no cost. This collaboration highlights Film Bazaar’s continued commitment to nurturing creative talent and strengthening industry partnerships. IFFI 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins Personality of the Year Award for Stellar Performance in ‘12th Fail’, See Full List of Winners.

Film Bazaar 2024 also announced exciting new landmark partnerships such as a collaboration with Final Draft for screenwriting development, engagements with the Film Independent Episodic Writing Workshop to foster episodic storytelling and a partnership with SAAVA & ATF IP Accelerator, which recognised Kothiyan - Fishers of Men in the CPM.

Film Bazaar 2024 WIP Awards

Apart from the above initiatives, the Work in Progress (WIP) Awards were given to the following films at Film Bazaar 2024:

Kaatti Ri Raatti: Hunter’s Moon by Ridham Janve received the Prasad Labs Award for 50 hours of free 4K DI.

Shape of Momo by Tribeni Rai was awarded a DI package worth ₹6 lakhs by the Nube Studio.

Special Mentions included The Good, the Bad and the Hungry and The Red Hibiscus, which received a 50% discount on 50 hours of DI from Prasad Labs.

Film Bazaar Recommends 2024 Winners

Reflecting the vibrant and inclusive spirit of the event, the top three winners in the Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) category were each awarded INR 3 lakh in sponsorship and promotional benefits. In addition to the financial rewards, the winners will receive several additional benefits. This includes INR 2 lakh worth of trailer promotion in up to 300 QUBE Cinema theatres, along with other promotional opportunities to help elevate their projects to a broader audience.

Angammal, directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan

House of Manikanta, written and directed by Pinaki Janardhan

Flames, written and directed by Ravishankar Kaushik.

18th Film Bazaar 2024 Comes to an End

Film Bazaar 2024 Student Producer Workshop Pitch Awards

The winner of the Student Producer Workshop Pitch Awards 2024 was announced to Deadly Dosas by Anusree Kelat, while the Runner-up award went to Lakad Haara by Punjal Jain.

Film Bazaar 2024 Co-Production Market Feature Cash Grants Winners

In a first for Film Bazaar, the event introduced the Co-Production Market Feature Cash Grants category, recognising outstanding pitches from filmmakers.

The First Prize in this category was awarded to Kurinji (The Disappearing Flower), directed by Payal Sethi and produced by Thanikachalam SA.

The Second Prize went to Kothiyan - Fishers of Men, directed by Sanju Surendran and produced by Pramod Sankar.

The Third Prize was given to All Ten Heads of Ravana, directed by Pranjal Dua and produced by Bich-Quan Tran.

Film Bazaar 2024 Special Mention for Best Pitch

Additionally, a Special Mention for Best Pitch was awarded to Baaghi Bechare (Reluctant Rebels), directed by Sumit Purohit and produced by Chippy Babu and Abhishek Sharma. In a special initiative, the French Institute of India was also honoured for its consistent efforts to promote French delegates’ participation in Film Bazaar 2024. The evening concluded with a teaser for WAVES 2025, offering a glimpse into the exciting future of Film Bazaar. Prasar Bharati OTT App WAVES: Here's How To Download Doordarshan’s New Streaming Platform Launched at IFFI 2024, Subscriptions From INR 30 per Month.

The ceremony featured addresses by Shri Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and MD, NFDC, and Ms Vrunda Manohar Desai, Joint Secretary of Films at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Also present were Jerome Paillard, Advisor to Film Bazaar, renowned actor Avinash Tiwary, and acclaimed casting director Mukesh Chhabra. IFFI 2024: Kriti Sanon Expresses Desire To Play Superwoman Role in Her Future Projects; ‘Do Patti’ Actress Also Shares Her Take on Nepotism.

The event reaffirmed its legacy as a global hub for storytelling and innovation, setting the stage for Film Bazaar 2025. With excitement already building, next year's edition promises to deliver another year of ground-breaking achievements and dynamic cinematic collaborations.

