Kangana Ranaut Unveils Her Dreamy Workplace All Whilst Being Impeccably Dressed for Elle Decor This Month!

Kangana Ranaut! She is unapologetic, sassy, spiffy and spunky to the point of being brazen in addition to being a quintessential outsider. But for the Pahadi girl, these virtues of her persona have only honed for the better with time as she swears by the mantra of Carpe Diem! With her acting chops firmly in place, her unerring remarks on all things relevant under the sun endear her endlessly, she is counted amongst the very few actresses in tinsel town for her stellar performances. Having carved a niche for herself with her rare streak of confidence and maturity with time, her off-screen demeanour has undergone a rare transition. Also a certified style chameleon, Kangana strikes a pose on the cover of Elle Decor this month. In this April-May edition, Kangana unveils the never-seen-before work studio in Mumbai that has been meticulously designed by Shabnam Gupta of The Orange Lane. The studio boasts of an open to sky cafe on the ground floor and Kangana's private workspace on the top floor. The eclectic workspace that is delicately European also features handmade sheer blinds and customised furniture.

The photoshoot was lensed by Fabien Charuau, styled by Karuna Laungani. The glam was helmed by makeup artist Loveleen Ramchandani and hairstylist Haseena Shaikh. Here is a closer look. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: All of Her Feisty and Fabulous Pantsuit Moments That Spell Business but Make It Fashion!

Kangana dons a white shirt by Quod with a silk blazer and pants set from Jodi Life. Earrings by Viange, sleek hair and nude glam complete her look.

Kangana strikes a pose wearing a printed dress by Bodice with sleek hair, nude glam and vinyl strapped sandals. Kangana wears a slip dress by Meadow, jacket by Aarti Vijay Gupta and earrings by Viange. Kangana Ranaut Is All About Ethnic Chicness in a Ritu Kumar Suit!

Kangana wears a grid printed pantsuit with black strappy sandals, sleek hair and nude glam. Kangana Ranaut Struts at the Airport Without a Mask but With Oodles of Signature Sass in an Ethnic Ensemble!

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Panga, a sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios also featuring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. She will be seen as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, a trilingual biographical film directed by A. L. Vijay narrating the story about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu that was scheduled for a release on 26 June 2020.