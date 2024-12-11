South Korea is currently facing ongoing political turmoil, which could lead to further delays in the airing of a series. With a new impeachment vote scheduled for December 14 (Saturday), episodes 5 and 6, which were initially rescheduled for December 13 and 14, may be postponed again. Some reports suggest that the episodes might air on December 13 (Friday), but fans will need to wait and see if the show adheres to its revised schedule, given the continuing political instability in the country. ‘When the Phone Rings’: Cast, Plot, Streaming Details – Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s Netflix Romance Thriller.

