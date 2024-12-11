MBC's latest hit K-drama, When the Phone Rings, created a buzz as soon as the first episode was released. The intensity it holds and the suspense have made fans go wild, captivating K-drama addicts in no time. However, it seems this series is testing fans' patience. While fans are still reeling from last week's last-minute postponement of Episodes 5 and 6, another delay has started making rounds on social media. The Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin starrer series left off at Episode 4, leaving drama enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next instalment. Rumour has it that the upcoming episodes of the MBC drama might face yet another delay. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 and 6 Postponed: Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Must Rewatch Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's Intense K-Drama on Netflix.
Potential Delays in When The Phone Rings Airing Amid South Korea’s Political Turmoil
