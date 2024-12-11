MBC's latest hit K-drama, When the Phone Rings, created a buzz as soon as the first episode was released. The intensity it holds and the suspense have made fans go wild, captivating K-drama addicts in no time. However, it seems this series is testing fans' patience. While fans are still reeling from last week's last-minute postponement of Episodes 5 and 6, another delay has started making rounds on social media. The Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin starrer series left off at Episode 4, leaving drama enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next instalment. Rumour has it that the upcoming episodes of the MBC drama might face yet another delay. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 and 6 Postponed: Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Must Rewatch Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's Intense K-Drama on Netflix.

Potential Delays in When The Phone Rings Airing Amid South Korea’s Political Turmoil

South Korea is currently facing ongoing political turmoil, which could lead to further delays in the airing of a series. With a new impeachment vote scheduled for December 14 (Saturday), episodes 5 and 6, which were initially rescheduled for December 13 and 14, may be postponed again. Some reports suggest that the episodes might air on December 13 (Friday), but fans will need to wait and see if the show adheres to its revised schedule, given the continuing political instability in the country. ‘When the Phone Rings’: Cast, Plot, Streaming Details – Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s Netflix Romance Thriller.

K-Drama Fans May Face Another Delay In 'When The Phone Rings'?

Why the ‘When the Phone Rings’ Delay Happened: A Closer Look Before the Rumours Took Over

Last week, fans of K-drama were left devastated and disappointed when news spread across social media about the abrupt delay of When the Phone Rings episodes 5 and 6. Reports indicated that the broadcast was postponed due to the recent impeachment vote of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. MBC, the network behind When the Phone Rings, released a schedule just a couple of hours before the series' scheduled release, announcing that both episodes 5 and 6 would be cancelled for that week. The broadcast network explained that the K-drama's time slot would be temporarily preempted to accommodate special reports.

MBC's Post

