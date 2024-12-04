BTS Jungkook’s highly anticipated extended docu-series I Am Still - The Original is now available for K-pop fans to stream on Disney+. But is it worth the watch? Early reviews suggest that critics are calling it a must-see. The docu-series offers more than just behind-the-scenes moments—it includes additional performances that were not featured in the original film, as well as the full version of Jungkook’s album showcase, Jung Kook GOLDEN Live On Stage, which took place in November. If you're a fan of Jungkook’s music and artistry, this series promises to be a deeper, more intimate look into his journey. Check out our roundup of reviews below to see what critics are saying. ‘I AM STILL’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch BTS Jungkook’s Documentary Online.

OTT Play: "The last episode is about the moment of reality - where JK had to trim his hair right before enlisting in the military. His feelings about it all are explored, and the one last memorable single he gave his fans before enlisting - Standing Next To You with Usher - is in the focus. Emotions run high but at the same time, they are supressed in the episode."

Sportskeeda: "I Am Still The Original is not just a documentary—it’s a celebration of the Still With You singer-songwriter's artistry and the dedication of ARMY. Through moments of triumph and vulnerability, the series painted a portrait of an artist committed to pushing boundaries while staying true to himself." ‘I AM STILL’: BTS Jungkook’s Documentary Takes India by Storm, ARMY Praises Golden Maknae’s Journey!

Watch 'Jungkook I AM STILL' Trailer:

The Review Geek: "If there’s one thing you immediately glean from all of this, it’s how authentic the guy is. He’s incredibly humble and very easy to warm to. As his producer Andrew Watt alludes, Jung Kook leaves his ego at the door and works hard to get the vocals right every time – no matter how long that takes. This sort of hard work is always going to pay off and it’s testament to the work ethic of him (and the other guys from BTS too, lets be honest) that he’s now making waves in the music industry the world over."

So, after reading the above reviews, will you watch Jungkook's I Am Still documentary online?

