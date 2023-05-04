Do you remember the heartwarming, heart-racing, aspiration love stories of Korean dramas? The cliches that actually got people tremendously hooked to the dramas in the first place? and now these are the ones that have become a rarity. It could change with Lee Junho and Im Yoon-ah's King The Land. The teaser of the series has made our hearts do a somersault. 5 Pics of 2PM's Lee Jun Ho That Prove He Is Totally Our Type.

The teaser of King The Land is here and Junho and Yoon-ah's chemistry is off the charts. Those gazes, the proximity, the kdrama cliches and that last scene... such a beautiful teaser. Tomorrow, The Universe's Star, Black - 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And 'Soul'.

Check it out here:

If you are looking for Eng Sub, watch here:

In fact, the story of the series is a Korean drama cliche as well. Jungo plays a Cheobol heir who is not good at dating. Yoon-ah plays a spirited girl who works in one of the hotels owned by Junho's family and they fall in love. Heard it before?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).