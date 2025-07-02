South Korean actress Song Ya Hoon, best known for her roles in Marry My Husband (2024) and Fight for My Way (2017), has officially addressed the allegations of physical assault during her high school years through her legal representative. Her legal team responded to the school violence accusations from 20 years back, which resurfaced and made headlines in 2024. They also outlined the steps taken in the matter, including filing a criminal complaint against the accuser for defamation and other damages. Fact Check: Did Netflix Announce ‘Squid Game’ Cinematic Universe After South Korean Series Ended With Cate Blanchett Cameo? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Pic (SPOILER ALERT).

Song Ha Yoon Denies School Bullying Allegations

On July 2, Song Ha Yoon's legal team at Lawfirm Ji Eum issued an official statement regarding the longstanding school bullying allegations. Ever since the news broke on the internet in April 2024, the actress had maintained her silence until now, when she filed a criminal complaint against the accuser. On the other hand, the accuser, who is currently residing in the US, has refused to cooperate despite wanted notices issued against him.

Song Ha Yoon’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송하윤 (@hayoonsong1202)

According to the complaint, Song Ha Yoon did not participate in any activity that could be considered violent or as bullying the victim, as supported by testimonies from former classmates and a teacher. The allegations have caused significant harm to the actress' reputation, which she hopes to restore through the ongoing investigation..

Song Ha Yoon Takes Legal Action in School Bullying Case

According to the official statement issued by Song Ha Yoon's legal team as reported in Allkpop, "Actress Song Ha Yoon has filed a criminal complaint against Ms Oh, the original source of the school violence rumours for defamation under the Act of Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utlisation and Information Protection and for obstructing business by fraudulent means." The statement also revealed that the victim, claiming to be a resident of the US, has now refused to cooperate with the police investigations following the defamation complaint. However, with the help of the Ministry of Justice, it was confirmed that Ms Oh still holds South Korean nationality.

Despite the continued requests, Ms Oh is refusing to enter South Korea, but whenever she visits the country, the police will be notified, and investigations will be commenced. The statement also revealed that, given the current circumstances, Song Ha Yoon, with the help of the firm, is reviewing potential legal measures that can be pursued in the US to punish the involved parties.

Classmate Denies Song Ha Yoon’s Involvement in Alleged Incident

According to the statement, a former high school classmate, whom Ms Oh identified as a witness to the alleged assault activity, confirmed that they did not witness any such incident. They said, "This individual made it clear to Ms. Oh that they had no recollection of witnessing any such event, yet Ms. Oh proceeded to misinterpret this person as a witness and submitted this false narrative to media outlets."

Song Ha Yoon’s IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송하윤 (@hayoonsong1202)

The law firm said that the actress wanted to wait for the truth to be revealed with solid evidence and proof, rather than rush to deny the allegations with premature public comments. Unni Mukundan Booked for Assault: Case Filed Against Marco Star Over Alleged Assault on Former Manager Vipin Kumar.

What Was Song Ha Yoon’s Alleged Assault Case?

As per reports, on April 1, 2024, an unnamed individual came forward and accused Song Ha Yoon of being a bully in high school. The victim revealed that the actress called in the playground near their neighbourhood and allegedly assaulted and slapped him for 90 minutes under the influence of her then-boyfriend. Following the allegations, Song Ha Yoon's agency, KINGKONG by Starship, released a statement and said that, due to the seriousness of the allegations, they tried contacting the informant but did not receive a response.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).