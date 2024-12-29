After the release of episode 10, MBC's drama When the Phone Rings has taken social media by storm. The series has surprised viewers with its gripping storyline about a couple navigating the challenges of their politically motivated marriage in its third year. Things take a dramatic turn when a mysterious phone call changes their lives forever. Based on a Kakao Page novel, the latest episode sees Sa-eon and Hae-joo teaming up with In-a and Do-jae to track down a murderer while uncovering more shocking secrets. With just two episodes left, fans are eagerly awaiting the finale, which will air on January 3 and 4, 2025. In addition to the dramatic twists, the drama achieved a significant milestone. On December 28, When the Phone Rings hit its highest viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 10 scored an impressive nationwide average rating of 7.5%, setting a new record for the show ahead of its final week. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 10: Will Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-seok’s Dark Past Connection Finally Be Revealed? Here Are 3 Key Points to Remember.

‘When the Phone Rings’ Hits 7.5% Ratings, Outshines ‘Check-In Hanyang’ and ‘The Tale of Lady OK’

Well, previously, When The Phone Rings created records with Episode 7 and now the drama with the new episode. Well, apart from the drama, Channel A’s Check-in Hanyang and JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok hit new rating highs for a Saturday (December 28), a day when their viewership is typically lower than on Sundays. Check in Hanyang achieved a nationwide average rating of 2.2% with its third episode, while The Tale of Lady Ok climbed to 8.1%. Meanwhile, tvN’s Love Your Enemy, nearing its finale, recorded 3.9% ahead of its final episode. KBS 2TV’s Iron Family continued its reign as Saturday’s most-watched show, securing a nationwide average rating of 15.4%, cementing its dominance over weekend programming. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 7 & 8: Will the Love Between Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Characters Blossom in MBC’s Drama? 3 Key Questions to Watch Out For.

Where To Watch When The Phone Rings Episodes 11 and 12

The next two final episodes of When The Phone Rings will be aired on Netflix on January 3, and January 4, 2024. The current episodes 9 and 10 are already on Netflix and released on December 27 and 28.

