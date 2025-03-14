Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) has been serving fans with a piping hot storyline that takes them through an unpredictable roller coaster week after week. After giving fans the most unexpected turn as Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed finally confesses his love to Dananeer Mobeen’s Roshi, the upcoming episodes of Meem Se Mohabbat are set to be all the more entertaining and swoonworthy. Meem Se Mohababt Episode 27 teaser already has fans swooning at Talha’s angst, crying at Roshi’s acceptance of her marriage date to Shariq and ROFLing at her reaction to Shariq’s latest blackmail call. Here’s a sneak peek at all that is in store in Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 27 & 28. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 26 Written Update: Talha Confesses His Love to Roshi, Urges Her To Call Off Her Wedding to Shariq!

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 27 promo begins with Dada Jaan breaking the news that Shariq wants to get married to Roshi as early as possible - citing a medical emergency in his family. Her family once again asks her for her opinion on the rush and whether she wants to push back on the wedding. However, Roshi confirms that she is okay with pushing the date ahead and getting married to Shariq.

News of Roshi’s wedding date reaches the Ahmed residence as Abid uncle breaks the news to both Mohid and Talha. While Mohid is shocked, Talha looks absolutely shattered and worried as he realises he has very little time. The clip ends with Roshi angrily and confidently speaking to a scared Shariq asking him why he sounds so worried. She also jokes about watching the morphed clip with him after they get married.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 27 Promo Video:

Fans are convinced that the upcoming week will finally have Roshi’s wedding that will somehow lead to her getting married to Talha. While the turn of events is still being speculated, everyone is keen on seeing Roshi’s plan to take Shariq down and how it unfolds and whether Talha’s interference will help her or make things worse. Whatever the answer may be, one thing that fans are convinced about is that it will continue to stir their curiosity and excitement.

