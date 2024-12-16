Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has issued a resounding ultimatum to the Indian government, declaring that he will no longer grace the stages of India with his musical performances until a substantial overhaul of the nation's concert infrastructure is implemented. The singer made the announcement during a captivating live performance in Chandigarh on Saturday (December 14) evening, sending shockwaves through the music industry and igniting fervent debate amongst his devoted fanbase. Singer Guru Randhawa Takes a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh, Posts ‘Punjab’ With Indian Flag Emoji.

Diljit Dosanjh to Not Perform in India?

In a viral video, Diljit Dosanjh took centre stage and expressed that he won't perform in India until the country’s poor infrastructure is improved. "We lack live show infrastructure here. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people rely on it for work. I'll try next time to ensure the stage is in the center so you can all gather around it. Until then, I won't be doing shows in India, that's certain," Dosanjh said in Punjabi to the crowd at his Chandigarh gig. ‘Diljit Dosanjh Unable To Post Indian Flag Alongside Punjab?’: Netizens Slam Singer, Claim He Doesn’t Consider His State as Part of India.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh's Viral Video From Chandigarh Gig

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to 'Panjab' Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh recently found himself at the centre of controversy after using the spelling "Panjab" to announce his concert in Chandigarh. This deviation from the widely recognised "Punjab," the official name of the Indian state, sparked a wave of criticism from netizens. Fans also noticed that Diljit omitted the Indian tricolour emoji in this post, unlike in his other concert-related tweets. In response to the backlash, the singer reacted in his own style, saying, "Koi navi gal karo...."

Diljit Dosanjh Over His 'Panjab' Tweet

ਪੰਜਾਬ 🇮🇳 Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath 🇮🇳 Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna.. Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho.. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna 😇 Panj Aab - 5 Rivers… pic.twitter.com/a1U7q8DW5j — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2024

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour 2024 is nearing its conclusion, with a Mumbai performance scheduled for December 19, followed by a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

