National Coming Out Day is a day celebrated in the US on every 11 October by the LGBTTQQIAAP (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally, pansexual) community. This day marks as a token of respect, adoration and appreciation for those who came out about their sexuality in public or infront of their family and friends. When it comes to celebrities, many have been seen as an inspiration by generation.

Here are some of the heartwarming stories of the celebrities, who came out about their sexuality in 2020 and became icons in no time. Check out 5 celebs whose confessions will make you feel proud of them.

Lili Reinhart:

While sharing a flyer for the peaceful 'LGTBQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter,' the 23-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, "Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

François Arnaud:

The Canadian actor spoke during Bi Week 2020, "Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist. No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations. So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed."

Auli’i Cravalho:

Moana fame star came out as Bi when she was asked about by a fan. She redirected the fan to her TikTok video wherein she lip-synced on Eminem's "Those Kinda Nights" song. In her unique way, she came out by mouthing, "Seriously though, how are you doing? You straight? No I'm bi."

Ben Aldridge:

Fleabag actor announced he is a part of the LGBTQ+ community during this year's Pride Month. "The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for," he wrote on Instagram.

Pearl Mackie:

The 33-year-old actress came out to the world as lesbian through her Instagram post. It read, "Proud to be bisexual. Proud to be Black. Proud of all my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and everyone in between. We matter. You matter. Big love and nuff respect. Happy Pride everyone!"

These are indeed very beautiful revelations that serve as inspiration and make world a better place. We hope that celebs keep inspiring the gen next proudly as this!

