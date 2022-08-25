Actress Rutuja Sawant, who was last seen on television in the Colors TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, is currently seen in the new supernatural show Pishachini. Recently, we got in touch with the actress and asked her about her character in the show and whether she feels relatable to it or not. Pishachini: Harsh Rajput Talks About Climbing the Human Pyramid for Shooting the Dahi Handi Sequence!

Rutuja is essaying the role of Shikha, Rocky's sister. Talking more about her character, Rutuja says, "Shikha has a mark on her face and she is a very shy and scared kind of a person. She feels that she isn't given the right amount of attention she deserves. Since childhood, she has been in trauma due to the mark and she was teased in school and college. Wherever she went, she wasn't accepted properly and now she is craving the acceptance and love which she isn't getting." Pishachini: Nyrraa Banerjee Says “It Has Been a Tricky Shoot; the Show Gives Me a Great Opportunity To Experiment as an Actor”.

When asked whether she relates to the character or not, Rutuja replies, "During my college days, I started getting acne on my face. I've had terrible acne as they started blowing on my face. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting makeup on my face and refuse to put any lights on in the room. I was so shy about attending college with the acne marks on my face that I used to bunk the college in order to avoid meeting anyone. So, I can relate to my character because I have also been judged on the various parameters of beauty."

Lastly, sharing the kind of response she is receiving for her performance, Rutuja says, "The audience is elated to see me perform in a supernatural show and I am also enjoying shooting for the show as it is a different experience. I have been receiving constant love and appreciation from my fans and audience for my performance in the show."

