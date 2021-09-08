Chandigarh-based pop band Rawmats have released their latest single titled 'Safar aur Baarish' (Journey and Rain). The song is the band's treat for lovers and travellers. Set in Shimla, the music video features Rawmats band members -- vocalist Krishna Singh, drummer Robin Raturi and guitarist Amit Rawat. Manni Virdi’s New Bollywood Pop Song “Gabru” Set to Hit Charts This Summer. Be Ready to Dance to the Beat.

The video shows the trio playing street gigs to tell people that they're looking for a lost love while crowds gather around them and enjoy their song. Talking about 'Safar aur Baarish', Rawmats stated: "This song is our most favourite track. We tried to maintain its simplicity so that everyone could relate to it. It was a new thing for us because we are always known for our pop songs. It has a combination of sad and happy moods. BTS Song 'Dynamite' Crosses 600 Million Views on YouTube, K-Pop Band Sets Another Record With Their Latest Single.

Check Out 'Safar Aur Baarish' Song Below:

We're sure that this song will give a unique identity to our band and will get a lot of love from the audience." Written and composed by Krishna Singh, 'Safar aur Baarish' has released on the YouTube channel of Rawmats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).