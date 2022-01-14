They say old is gold, and Tamil film Iruvar is the right example of the same. Released in the year, 1997, the film was helmed by the iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam and saw Mohanlal and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing the leads. That's not it, as Iruvar's music was composed by the legendary AR Rahman. Today (January 14), marks 25 years of the movie and so Twitterati can't keep calm. #25YearsOfIruvar happens to be a top trend on the micro-blogging site. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 First Look Out! The Mani Ratnam Film To Release In 2022 (View Pic).

Having said that, in a way to celebrate the flick's glory, we bring to you five lesser-known facts about the political drama that are interesting.

Mohanlal Is India's Marlon Brando

Iruvar created a mark in the minds of many and so after it was released in the United States, Time magazine was impressed with Mohanlal's performance and had quoted "Mohanlal: India's answer to Marlon Brando". Indeed, both the stars are free-flowing when it comes to acting.

Aishwarya Rai's Debut Film

It was Aishwarya Rai who made a dream acting debut down South with a dual role in 1997, with Iruvar. She was lauded for her performance as Pushpavalli and Kalpana. Surprisingly, her Bollywood debut was also in the same year with the romantic comedy Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol.

And That's How Iruvar Got Its Tamizhselvan

