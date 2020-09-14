The makers of Prabhas’ next, Adipurush, are leaving no stone unturned to make their film as mammoth and grand as possible. After roping in Prabhas as Lord Ram and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, while the makers are still deciding on the leading lady from Keerthi Suresh and Kiara Advani, they have locked in their music director. Well, and it is none other than Baahubali’s music composer and director MM Keeravani. Adipurush: Prabhas' Next Film Is With Om Raut And It's A 3D Epic Action Drama (Read Details).

As per reports in News 18 Telugu, Keeravani, who has films like the Baahubali series, Annamayya and Sriramadasu under his belt that has great musical numbers, has been enlisted the responsibility of Adipurush’s music as well. In fact, Keeravani is currently busy working on SS Rajamouli’s next RRR’s music composition and also has Krish and Pawan Kalyan under his belt. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The reports state that Prabhas got his Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to initiate talks with Keeravani for Adipurush. Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan Confirmed to Play the 'Demon Lankesh' in Prabhas' Next with Director Om Raut.

The report also mentions how Prabhas, who had dedicated 2 years to Saaho, is now aiming to work on films back to back so that he can cover up the time. Prabhas, who was a well known Telugu actor, became a sensation after Baahubali franchise and then went on to do Saaho, an action thriller. He now has films like Radheshyam with Pooja Hegde, a Nag Ashwin film with Deepika Padukone and also is simultaneously working on Adipurush with Om Raut. Reports also state that Mohan Babu is being considered for the role of Vishwamitra. The film will be made in Telugu and Hindi and be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

