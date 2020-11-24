The song "Butta Bomma" from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring the film’s lead pair Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, has turned out to be a huge hit. Not only in India, but even in overseas this track has become chartbuster. From celebs to kids to fans, many had shared videos on social media platforms by either grooving on to it or doing lip syncing. "Butta Bomma" has crossed 450 million views on YouTube and fans are celebrating it with great zeal. IndiGo Airline Crew Groove to Allu Arjun – Pooja Hegde’s Butta Bomma In Face Masks And Gloves, Video Goes Viral.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, theatrically released in January this year, was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film’s music was composed by S Thaman. The song "Butta Bomma" was crooned by Armaan Malik and the lyrics of it has been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. It has become one of the most viewed Telugu song on YouTube with more than 450 million views as of this month. Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' From Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Becomes Most Viewed Song In Telugu Film Industry.

Watch Butta Bomma Song From Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Below:

Fans who are rejoicing seeing this new mark for "Butta Bomma" have shared comments on Twitter such as ‘Continuous Records For Stylish star’, ‘Massive BIG Day For Us’, ‘Woooe #ButtaBomma rocks indeed’, ‘A song loved by almost every individual who loves music’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Still our favourite dance this year!!’, and so on. Stay tuned for further updates!

