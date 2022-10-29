Appan Movie Review: Old age is a b*tch. In Malayalam movie Appan, directed by Maju, the geriatric Itty (Alencier), who suffers from one of the worst excesses of his advancing age, is a bigger b*tch. Itty, in my memory, is one of the most insufferable characters I have seen in recent times. Paralysed from waist down after a near fatal attack, Itty is now confined to his bed and relies on his family members, but that hasn't stopped him from being an A-grade a-hole that he always used to be. Anugraheethan Antony Movie Review: Sunny Wayne and Gauri Kishan’s Romantic Drama Is About Seeking Closure in Unexpected Ways.

Of course, his family members bear the brunt of his barbs and insults and overbearing nature that seem to getting sharper by the day. Be it his wife Kuttyamma (Pauly Valsan), son Njoonju (Sunny Wayne, also co-producer) or daughter-in-law Rosy (Ananya), each respond to his caustism and abuses either with equal ferocity or pointed silences, but mostly former. They dream of his death, and considering the kind of sleazebag Itty was before (and even post) his incapacitation, even the other villagers hope that would happen, some even approaching a horrified Njoonju of ways to get his father killed.

However, Itty is in no hurry to meet his maker, and he knows that very well, thereby increasing his abusive nature on his family. This often brings flared tempers to the household and the family members to the brink of their patience, occasionally even toeing the line, but to Itty's good fortune, they never cross it. But a certain plot development does test Njoonju and his mother's patience terribly about what to do with the depraved patriarch.

Watch the Trailer:

Appan is yet another example of Malayalam cinema's appreciable direction of bringing out the toxic patriarchy and masculinity in the society, including our own households that we often take for granted, to the fore. By the time the first act ended, I was completely drawn into Itty's fractured household, mostly his own handiwork, and their frequent outbursts and fights. Having seen such errr... caustic grandpas and grannies in my own clan, it was really easy for me to relate to most of the main characters in at least the first act. Why, even those who weren't given the same screentime as Njoonju, Itty, Kuttyamma and Rosy, Njoonju's opportunistic sister Moly (Grace Anthony) and her unemployed husband Boban (Vijilesh Karayad) also leave their marks, recalling similar characters played by Bindu Panicker and Jagathy/Innocent in '90s movies without getting caricatured.

The character to make the most impact is definitely Itty, whose depraved and biting nature doesn't need visual flashbacks to be fleshed out, even the film needs to be detailing his past misdemeanors and the impact they have on his family and even the rest of the village. It's a success story for the makers that they managed to do that within the single location of the film (centred throughout at Itty's house). Njoonju's emotional predicament and his sufferings are also well-presented in these scenes, be it his breaking down before his wife over a past humiliating incident of being his father's son, or his outrage on accusation that he might go that very path.

Seeing Itty and Njoonju's equation, Malayalali viewers would definitely be reminded of Shaji Kailas' Natturajavu, where Mohanlal's character has to bear the cross of his arrogant father's misdeeds. But I felt Appan harped a bit further on this Natturajavu plot element, as it brings in a revenge element as well in its storyline albeit with mixed results. I believe the film worked better when Appan focused more on the family members dealing with Itty's emotionally abusive behaviour than the ominous threat of an external attack. Sara’s Movie Review: Anna Ben’s Fine Act Uplifts This Important Conversation-Maker on Women’s Crucial Role in Family Planning.

Anyway, the second half brings into spotlight another key character in Sheela (Radhika Radhakrishnan), a sex worker who turns out to be Itty's concubine whom he made to stay in the neighboring house. Her eventual entry in the household, thanks to Itty's wily machinations, and her evolving equations with the other women in the house are very engaging. However, at the same time, the two principal male characters become stagnant in their development, while the screenplay also struggles to match up the changes and even becomes repetitive with its elements. Itty, despite Alencier's best efforts as a performer, continues his one-track route to be a repulsive human with no positive contour leading himself to a very predictable conclusion.

Meanwhile, Njoonju's character development not only takes a backseat, but also takes a very confusing direction in the finale. Till then, he reminds those who hear him out of how being Itty's son was a social stigma for him, and he once even tries to strangulate his father. So (SPOILERS ahead) the tenderness he displays to his father in the climax comes out of nowhere and undermines his burning derision for the man who showed him nothing but scorn. Yes, Njoonju may not want Itty dead, but the sudden display of love doesn't feel earned.

Yet, even in the weak portions, the performances of the cast truly save the film. Veterans Alencier and Pauly Valsan both steal the show, while Sunny Wayne leaves an impact especially in the emotional scenes. Ananya does good in her comeback, while Radhika Radhakrishnan puts a fine act as the wronged woman who has her own tragic arc hidden under her daily shaming and doesn't compromise on self-respect. Wish there was more of Grace Antony in the film - she is too good in her brief screentime. Among a fine supporting cast, Anil K Sivaram leaves an impact as Varghese, Itty's former sidekick.

Yay!

- Well-Etched First Half

- The Performances

Nay!

- A Wavering Second Half

Final Thoughts

Appan fumbles while trying to reach its foregone conclusion, but before that happens, it makes for a very incisive take on domesticity crackling under toxic patriarchy and the scars it brings along that might never heal. With sharp performances and well-executed first half, the movie still works as a dark family drama that ain't for a whole family watch, though. Appan is streaming on SonyLIV.

Rating: 3.0

