GV Prakash Kumar and debutant Divya Bharathi's upcoming film Bachelor was wrapped up in October and ever since the makers revealed this information, the fans were waiting to see a glimpse of the film. Despite the pandemic and the lockdown, the crew was able to wrap up the film in time and now months later have shared the first look of Prakash and Divya's love story. Yes, the teaser of the much anticipated Bachelor is out. Sarvam ThaalaMayam Movie Review: GV Prakash, Nedumudi Venu’s Performances, AR Rahman’s Lilting Score Bowl You Over in This Rajiv Menon Film.

We are first introduced to GV Prakash's character from the movie. He is seen playing cricket with his gang and is very unlucky when it comes to batting. After bowling for some overs, he finally gets a chance to bat but gets out on the first ball itself. He then is seen following a girl (Divya) who eventually starts seeing him. The two spend some quality time together and share intimate moments together too. Things go bad when Prakash says he loves her and Divya has no longer to do with him. He is seen involving himself in fights and blackmailing Divya. The teaser ends with Prakash standing outside what looks like a court while a voice in the background says he is on remand for 15 days.

The film is based on a true story, and the audience will like Prakash's innocent yet rebel character in the movie. Although we get to see only a little of Prakash and Divya's chemistry, we think they will impress their fans with their on-screen romance. The background music adds more intensity to the teaser and it will surely leave the fans asking for more.

Back in October 2020, GV Prakash Kumar had tweeted about the wrap us saying, "It’s a wrap for #bachelor shoot ... after an extensive shoot of 15 days in Chennai and Bangalore ... thank u @dir_Sathish @AxessFilm @Dili_AFF #thenieswar @divyabarti2801 @Sanlokesh @DoneChannel1. " GV Prakash Kumar will also be working on the music of the film, while Theni Eshwar has worked as the cinematographer on the film. The editing is being handled by San Lokesh. Popular Composer GV Prakash Kumar and Singer Saindhavi Blessed With Baby Girl!

Produced by G. Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the film also marks, former assistant to director Sasi, Satish Selvakumar's debut as a director. Divya Bharathi will also be debuting in films with this film. Bachelor will also see Bhagavathi Perumal and YouTube Nakkalites fame Arun Kumar in pivotal characters. Maverick filmmaker Mysskin is also said to have a special cameo in the film.

