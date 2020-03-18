D43: Sharfu-Suhas, Screenwriting Duo of Malayalam Films Varathan and Virus, Roped in for Dhanush’s Film

Dhanush's D43 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dhanush’s upcoming flick, which is tentatively titled as D43, will be helmed by Karthick Naren. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. One of the most promising filmmakers of Kollywood, he is now set to join hands with superstar Dhanush. The duo has teamed up for D43. Karthick has also confirmed that the film would be written by the popular screenwriting duo, Sharfu – Suhas. D44: Dhanush Teams Up With Sun Pictures For His Next Film!

Sharfu and Suhas are known for their works in Malayalam cinema. They have written scripts for the two hit films – Varathan (2018) and Virus (2019). Director Karthick Naren shared a pic on Twitter and confirmed that for D43, Sharfu and Suhas have been roped in. Varathan – a survival thriller and Virus – a medical thriller, both the films were impressive. Knowing the kind of scripts penned by these two in the thriller genre, we can expect some great thriller story in the making. “Happy to collaborate with writers sharfu - Suhas of ‘Varathan’ & ‘Virus’ fame for #D43 .. pumped up @dhanushkraja @SathyaJyothi_ @gvprakash,” wrote Karthick while sharing this news. Confirmed! Nithya Menen Is Teaming Up With Dhanush.

D43 Team

Dhanush’s D43 will be produced under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, who earlier bankrolled the movie Pattas. The film’s music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. D43 is expected to hit the screens in October this year. We just cannot wait to know which other actors would be joining the cast of D43. Stay tuned for further updates!