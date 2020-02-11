Confirmed! Nithya Menen Is Teaming Up With Dhanush

Dhanush and Nithya Menen (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

It has been quite a while since speculations are doing rounds about Nithya Menen collaborating with Tamil actor Dhanush for a film. Nithya, a popular actress from the Malayalam film industry and then Dhanush, the superstar of Kollywood – it would be fabulous combination when these two would come together. Fans of these two actors were eagerly looking forward to an update, and here it is. In an interview to a leading daily, Nithya confirmed that she is teaming up with Dhanush for a project. Are Dhanush and Nithya Menen Teaming Up For D44?

Although Nithya Menen has not revealed much details about this upcoming project, this confirmation itself was enough for her fans and also for all Dhanush fans to jump with joy. Rumours were rife that Nithya has been roped in for D44, which is produced by Sun Pictures. Talking about the untitled project with Dhanush she revealed to HT, “This is easily the most exciting phase of my career. I have some really interesting projects lined up this year. One among them is a film with Dhanush. Right now, I can confirm I’m part of the project but can’t reveal more information.” Good News for All Dhanush Fans! D40 First Look and Motion Poster to Be Unveiled on February 19.

Nithya Menen was last seen in the film, Psycho, which opened to positive reviews from critics and fans. It also managed to mint decent numbers in terms of box office collection. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s fans are excited to for the first look and motion poster of D40 that is all set to be unveiled on February 19.