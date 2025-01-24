The much-anticipated Malayalam film Dominic and the Ladies Purse was released in the theatres today (January 23). Directed by Gautham Vasudev (GVM) Menon, the mystery thriller stars Mollywood superstar Mammootty in the lead role. The movie also marks GVM's directorial debut in Malayalam adding a new achievement to his highly decorated career. Social media has been abuzz ever since morning, and critics who have already watched the film in the theatres have dropped their reviews online. ‘Dominic and the Ladies Purse’ Trailer: Mammootty’s Detective Tackles a ‘Simple’ Purse Mystery That Spirals Into a Double-Disappearance Case (Watch Video).

The Malayalam suspense thriller has garnered positive reviews for Mammootty's engaging performance. However, the film as a whole fails to impress critics. For the uninformed, the Mollywood superstar plays a former police officer who runs a detective agency. As he suffers financial troubles, his landlady assigns him the job of finding the owner of the purse she found. Check out the below reviews to knows what critics had to say about the movie.

Times of India: "Dominic and the Ladies Purse is more of a Mammootty one-man show, in a good way. It is a little different from your regular Gautham Vasudev Menon film, but there is a style to the storytelling, and there are those seemingly trivial things that add a special charm to the film. The story itself is intriguing, though, at a certain point in the second half, the audience may get a hunch of who the culprit is. The exciting climax makes up for any lethargy one may feel at any point in the film. That said, there are also plot points like the identity of an individual -who do they identify as? There is no judgement which is fair and hopefully, it is looked at through the same lens by the larger public rather than being used as a tool to discriminate.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dominic and the Ladies Purse’:

Lensmen Reviews: "A larger percentage of the first half of the latest Mammootty movie Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, which marks the directorial debut of Goutham Menon in Malayalam, focuses on giving us details about what kind of a person Dominic is. The lack of star vanity is something that immediately makes this movie interesting for the viewer. Even the scenes that have this hero-worshipping tone have a spoofy nature to their credit. I hope if they do try to make a sequel, they will incorporate more of the shortcomings and limitations of Dominic in that story when the final act unfolds. Even though the thriller beats aren’t that unique, the fun side of the central character makes Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse a comfortable watch with occasional sparks.

Times Now: "The film is a fun and entertaining mystery thriller that has been packaged and presented differently from what we have been used to from the genre of late, and this itself is its greatest novelty factor. Club that with a gripping screenplay and a leading man who more than does justice to the titular character, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse definitely makes for an engaging theatrical experience both in terms of visual as well as cerebral story-telling." ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’: Mammootty Appears in a Robe and Holding a Purse in First Look Poster of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Film.

Will you head to the nearest theatre to watch Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies' Purse after reading the above reviews?

