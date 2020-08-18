Prabhas - the man of the hour! The Telugu actor is on his way of becoming the first pan-India star and his decisions are certainly helping his savour this big dream. After delivering a huge hit in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, he became a household name and what followed next was his ambition to dominate the box office across the nation. The actor is busy signing pan-India projects since then and his recent announcement with Om Raut is no different. Prabhas' upcoming releases offer a variety of genres and we can already predict his glory over the next few years. Adipurush: Prabhas Announces His Next with Tanhaji Director Om Raut and Fans Cannot Keep Calm (View Tweets).

The Telugu superstar currently has three crucial projects in his hands and anything next will have to wait until 2022 to start shooting. From Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde to Adipurush, here's taking a look at what his upcoming filmography looks like.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas is yet to wrap his next with Pooja Hegde. The film's first look poster was unveiled a couple of months back and it promised a beautiful love story in the making. While certain reports suggest if Pooja Hegde will play a double role in this, there's no official confirmation on it yet.

Nag Ashwin's next with Deepika Padukone

The makers of Prabhas' next delivered a casting coup when they announced his collaboration with none other than Deepika Padukone. The producer is extremely confident about it and believes the film has the potential to amaze the world and is made for global audiences.

Adipurush

Prabhas' most recent announcement came in with Bhushan Kumar's T Series. The actor is all set to star in yet another period drama directed by Tanhaji fame, Om Raut. As per reports, the story is based on Ramayana and Prabhas will play the titular role in it. Its shooting is expected to star in 2021 and the makers are eyeing to lock in a big name to star as the antagonist in the film.

Prabhas' Adipurush and the one with Deepika will be shot in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The actor is certainly striving to blur the lines between regional and Hindi releases and we are glad for he's getting the right kind of response for it. Here's looking forward to more such exciting announcements.

