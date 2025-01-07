Actress Honey Rose has been sharing a series of messages on Instagram alleging lewd behaviour and sexual harassment by a prominent personality. While she initially refrained from naming the individual, some netizens speculated that the person in question was the controversial businessman Boby Chemmanur. Chemmanur’s Instagram bio identifies him as the 'Managing Director of Chemmanur International Group and Founder of LifeVision Charitable Trust.' Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Calls Out Man of ‘Stalking’ and Outraging Her Modesty, Issues Statement on Insta Threatening Legal Action.

In her latest post, however, Honey Rose directly names Boby Chemmanur and informs her followers that she has filed a police complaint against him. She accuses him and his associates of making obscene remarks against her.

The translated excerpt of her Instagram post reads: "Boby Chemmanur, I have lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police Station regarding your continuous obscene remarks about me. There will also be complaints against your associates who seem to share your mindset. While you place your faith in your pile of money, I place my trust in the strength of India’s legal system."

Honey Rose's Latest Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

Honey Rose's Insta Post on January 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

Honey Rose's Insta Post on January 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

Honey Rose began speaking out against Chemmanur on January 5, 2025, when she posted an angry note on Instagram detailing how he had insulted her at a recent event. She claimed that his behaviour escalated after she declined invitations to attend other events hosted by him. Police Book Bizman Boby Chemmanur for Selling Tea Product with Lottery-style Prize Coupons.

Honey Rose further alleged that Chemmanur had been retaliating by vengefully stalking her and making sexually charged comments to demean her and her character, particularly targeting the kinds of movies and roles she has been associated with. Although she had refused to name the person then, the actress, who is prominent in Malayalam and Telugu cinema, has found the courage to name her alleged harasser in her new Insta post.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).