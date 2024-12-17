Indrajith Sukumaran is set to reprise his role as Govardhan in the much-anticipated L2: Empuraan, the upcoming sequel in the Lucifer franchise. The actor’s first look from the film was revealed today on his birthday, with the poster teasing a powerful new chapter and the caption, ‘The truth will seek you this time’. Indrajith, born on December 17, 1979, is the elder son of late actor Sukumaran and actress Mallika Sukumaran, and actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran is his younger brother. Ram Gopal Varma Calls ‘L2: Empuraan’ the Next Big Blockbuster, Shares Pics With Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Indrajith Sukumaran’s Role In ‘Lucifer’ Movie

In Lucifer, Indrajith Sukumaran’s character Govardhan captivated the audience with his role as a truth-seeker, unveiling shocking secrets via a Facebook live stream. His revelations included branding Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal) as ‘the most dangerous person’, whose mysterious past remained shrouded in darkness. All of these secrets were uncovered through Govardhan’s deep research on the dark web, propelling the story forward with suspense. ‘Thakkarkum Ennu Aanu Vishvasam’: Actor Saikumar Expresses Confidence in Mohanlal–Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film ‘L2: Empuraan’ (Watch Video).

Indrajith Sukumaran’s First Look From ‘L2: Empuraan’

L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, is set to release on March 27, 2025. Along with Indrajith Sukumaran, the sequel will feature a star-studded cast, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan and Saikumar, all reprising their roles. This second instalment in the planned Lucifer trilogy is produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.

