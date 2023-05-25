Karthi aka Karthik Sivakumar is one of the most versatile actors of Tamil Cinema. Before venturing into the world of acting, Karthi had joined Mani Ratnam as an assistant director. And then in 2007 he had made his acting debut. Over the years, he has acted in some of the blockbuster films and established himself as a commercially successful leading actor of Kollywood. Be it any character, Karthi has proven that he can slip into the skin of any character with absolute ease. Japan: Karthi Starrer To Arrive in Theatres on Diwali! Maker’s Drop Actor’s New Look From the Film on His Birthday (View Poster).

Son of actor Sivakumar and younger brother of actor Suriya, this heartthrob of Tamil Cinema has turned a year older today (May 25). Karthi celebrates his 46th birthday today and fans just can’t thank him enough for entertaining them with impeccable roles on the big screen. From Paruthiveeran to Kaithi, the actor has left the audience impressed with his brilliant performances. On the occasion of Karthi’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best performances. Karthi Reminisces His Journey In Tamil Cinema, Actor Cherishes ‘15 Golden Years Since Paruthiveeran’.

Paruthiveeran

Karthi delivered a brilliant performance in his debut film in which he essayed the role of a brash youngster, who bullies villagers and aims to get locked in Madras jail. His remarkable effort in Ameer’s directorial was praised and he even won numerous accolades.

Aayirathil Oruvan

After the rural drama, Karthi then starred in a period drama directed by Selvaraghavan. He plays the character Muthu, who is a porter from Chennai. His role of heading the team of porters in a high-risk archaeology mission left everyone impressed.

Madras

In this Pa Ranjith’s film we saw Karthi as Kaali, ‘an impulsive and short-tempered working-class man’. His dynamic role showcasing his loyalty towards his childhood pal amazed movie buffs.

Kaithi

This blockbuster film saw Karthi essaying the role of a convict who is out on parole to see his daughter. Kaithi was remade in Hindi as Bholaa and now all eyes are on the sequel, Kaithi 2.

Sulthan

The film showed how Karthi’s character faced several challenges. However the film was praised for its high production values and emotional content.

Here's wishing the charming Karthi a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

