Keerthy Suresh is now set to marry her long-time boyfriend in a dreamy ceremony, according to reports. The wedding will take place at a luxurious resort in Goa in the second week of December. It will be an intimate affair, with close family and selected friends from the industry in attendance. Keerthy will exchange rings at the picturesque resort on December 11. The celebrations will begin on December 9 and continue for three days, marking the start of a grand yet private wedding celebration. ‘Baby John’ Taster Cut: ‘Looking Like Kiara’! Fans Shocked by Keerthy Suresh’s Unrecognisable Glimpse in Promo of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Theri’ Remake.

Keerthy Suresh’s December Wedding: Actress To Marry Long-Time Boyfriend in Goa

- #KeerthySuresh is getting married on December 11th 💥 - It is planned to be held in Goa 📸 - She is about to marry her longtime boyfriend.#KeerthySureshMarriage 💒 pic.twitter.com/tvoUCI0bQG — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) November 18, 2024

