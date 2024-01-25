Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Mohanlal in the lead role, supported by Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, and Manikandan Achari. Directed and written by Lijo Jose Pellissery in collaboration with PS Rafeeque, the film, as per IMDb, revolves around the life of a legendary man whose struggles shape the path for future generations. The trailer vividly portrays a world where those in power misuse their authority, featuring costumes reminiscent of British rule in India. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Malaikottai Vaaliban’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Malaikottai Vaaliban has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Malaikottai Vaaliban Trailer: Mohanlal is Undefeatable Wrestler in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Timeless Period Tale (Watch Video).

Malaikottai Vaaliban full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Check Out The Trailer Of Malaikottai Vaaliban Here:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Malaikottai Vaaliban 2023 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Malaikottai Vaaliban Tamilrockers, Malaikottai Vaaliban Tamilrockers HD Download, Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Download Pagalworld, Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Download Filmyzilla, Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Download Openload, Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Download Tamilrockers, Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Download Movierulz, Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Download 720p, Malaikottai Vaaliban Full Movie Download 480p, Malaikottai Vaaliban Full Movie Download bolly4u, Malaikottai Vaaliban Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Malaikottai Vaaliban Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Looks Formidable and Menacing in New Poster From Lijo Jose Pellissery's Next Featuring Other Main Characters (View Pic).

Apart from Malaikottai Vaaliban, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Sam Bahadur, Animal, Leo among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).