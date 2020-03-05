Malik Second Poster: Fahadh Faasil’s Look as a Brooding Suleiman Malik Is Intense and Intriguing!

Fahadh Faasil in Malik (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most brilliant actors that Mollywood is blessed with. His performance in Trance, has been praised by critics and fans. Right now fans are discussing about Fahadh’s look in his upcoming film, Malik. On March 4th, the makers released the second poster and it has all our attention. Fahadh’s look as a brooding Suleiman Malik is intense and intriguing, and it is the first time we would be getting to watch him in such an avatar. Malik: Fahadh Faasil's Intense First Look From Mahesh Narayanan's Film Looks Intriguing.

Fahadh Faasil would be seen playing the role of a 57-year-old in Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayan, the one who directed Take Off, which also featured Fahadh in the lead. Talking about the second poster of Malik, the actor, who is would be seen as a leader of a coastal community, is seen dressed in a white lungi teamed with white shirt, salt and pepper look, seated on a wooden wing chair, immersed in deep thoughts. The focus would be on his four phases of his life, spanning from his 20s to 50s. Trance Movie Review: Twittertai Cannot Stop Praising About Fahadh Faasil’s Performance In This Anwar Rasheed Directorial.

Checkout The Second Poster Of Malik Below:

Talking about Fahadh Faasil’s get-up and his major transformation for this upcoming flick, director Mahesh Narayan told TOI, “It was the first time he was playing a character that is not his age, and he had a few apprehensions about that and was tense about how it would turn out.” Regarding the actor’s look in his 50s, the filmmaker further said, “We had experimented with different looks for him to play the elder get-up of Sulaiman and we took our time to finalise it. We have now used bits of how Fahadh’s grandfather had looked. His grandfather had passed away when he was young, but he had referred to a few of his old photos and videos that were shot by Fazil sir to come up with the look.”

Mahesh Narayan also revealed that Fahadh Faasil had to shed 20 kilos for Malik. About it he mentioned, “He shed close to 20 kilos to play those portions. The other challenge was that we didn’t shoot the portions chronologically. We shot the entire thing in reverse; we started with the elder portions and then went to the younger. I think it was difficult for all the actors involved.” Mailk is produced under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company and is all set to be released in April 2020.