Megastar Chiranjeevi, director Bobby and Mythri Movie Makers is a sensational combination and the shoot of the trio's movie Mega154 is progressing at a fast clip. The latest shooting schedule of the movie is underway in Hyderabad. Pushpa director Sukumar visited the sets of Mega154 and caught up with director Bobby. #Mega154: Chiranjeevi’s First Look From the Film Revealed on His 66th Birthday! (View Pic).

Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are participating in the shoot. The team is filming key sequences on the prime cast of the movie. Mega154 is shaping up well in the hands of Bobby for whom it's a dream come true to direct his idol Chiranjeevi. Billed as a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, this is Shruti Haasan's first-ever association with Chiranjeevi and Bobby.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. Mega154 has music by Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi, while Arthur A Wilson handles the cinematography. Mega 154: Chiranjeevi Welcomes Shruti Haasan on Board on Women’s Day 2022!

Check It Out:

Director @aryasukku visited the sets of #MEGA154 and was mighty impressed with the rushes of the film 💥 Shoot progressing at a quick pace.. pic.twitter.com/5NsGkjGkPS — OverSeasRights.Com (@Overseasrights) June 17, 2022

Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. While story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

