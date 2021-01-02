On the occasion of New Year, the internet was flooded with wishes and pictures of many celebrities. Not just Bollywood, even South celebs poured in love and happiness for all on social media. Now, the latest celeb to do so is none other than Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj who shared a cosy picture of the two on Instagram. The photo sees the couple twinning in black outfits and posing for the camera. Rana and Miheeka had tied the knot on August 8, 2020, at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios in both Telugu and Marwari traditions. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Bride Picks a Stunning Yellow Ensemble for her Haldi Ceremony (View Pics).

Miheeka in her New Year special post mentioned how 2020 has been the best year for her as she got hitched to Rana. That's not it, as the wifey also thanked the actor for being a part of her life and hoped that 2021 brings growth for them. "Contrary to popular opinions 2020 has been the best year of my life! Thank you @ranadaggubati my love!" a part of her caption read. Indeed, both look beautiful together in the single frame. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Festivities Begin: From Inviting Only 30 Guests to Transforming Venue Into A Bio-Secure Bubble, Here Are Deets Of Arrangements Being Made For August 8.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka)

Earlier to this, Miheeka had shared a pic of hers and hubby from their first Christmas together and it was adorable. In an interview on Neha Dhupia's show #NoFilterWithNeha, Rana Daggubati had shared how he knew Miheeka from quite a long time, but it was the lockdown that made him take the ultimate decision.

"I know Miheeka for a very long time because my sister and she went to school together. So, I’ve known her pretty much all my life and there’s only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown and I said okay, this is right and that’s about it. So, when good things happen, I don’t question too much, I just go. Everyone’s got a timeline, it’s okay. That’s fine," Rana had said. Stay tuned!

