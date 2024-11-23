As Naga Chaitanya celebrates another year of success and personal milestones, fans of the Tollywood star are in for a treat. The actor, born on November 23, 1986, has come a long way since his debut in the film industry, winning hearts with his charm and acting prowess. Naga Chaitanya hails from one of the most renowned families in the Telugu film industry. He is the son of veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati. Will Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Have a Big Fat Indian Wedding? Nagarjuna Akkineni Spills the Beans.

Naga Chaitanya’s filmography boasts a mix of romantic dramas and intense action films. His breakthrough came with Ye Maaya Chesave. Over the years, he has delivered several hits, including 100% Love, Manam and Majili. With his upcoming wedding to fiancée Sobhita Dhulipala around the corner, this birthday marks not just a personal celebration, but also a new chapter in his life.

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala’s Relationship

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship has been a low-key affair. The couple got engaged in August and now are ready to start a new chapter. The couple, rumoured to tie the knot on December 4, has been spotted together on several occasions, and their relationship has been the subject of much media attention. Sobhita, an actress known for her work in Made in Heaven and The Night Manager, is a charismatic personality. The couple’s chemistry has already captured the hearts of fans. Their wedding, anticipated to be a star-studded affair, is eagerly awaited by their followers. On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the photos of the soon-to-be bride and groom. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Invite Leaks Online Amid Astrologer’s Viral ‘Doomed’ Marriage Prediction (See Pic).

Moments From The Engagement Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Setting Major Couple Fashion Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

The Couple At IFFI Goa 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFFI (@iffigoa)

At The 2024 ANR National Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@nagachaitanyaoffl)

As Naga Chaitanya celebrates his birthday today, we send him heartfelt wishes for continued success and a future filled with happiness. Here’s to another year of incredible performances and memorable moments. Happy Birthday, Naga Chaitanya!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).