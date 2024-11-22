Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is one of the most eagerly awaited events, with fans excited about the couple’s special day. Despite keeping their relationship private, the actress shared a few glimpses from her pre-wedding rituals, heightening the anticipation. In an interview with Hyderabad Times, Nagarjuna Akkineni revealed some details about the wedding, including whether his son desired a grand celebration. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Invite Leaks Online Amid Astrologer’s Viral ‘Doomed’ Marriage Prediction (See Pic).

Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to tie the knot on December 4. Nagarjuna shared that the couple prefers a more intimate affair with close family and friends, and the arrangements for the wedding have been handled entirely by them. He mentioned, “Chaitanya didn’t want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends.” He further shared, “Sobhita and Chaitanya told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said please do.” Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Amala Akkineni Responds With Cryptic Post Amid Viral Rumours of Family Doubts Over the Couple’s Union.

Traditional Telugu Customs

Confirming that the ceremony will follow traditional Telugu customs, Nagarjuna shared that around 300-400 guests will attend. He also spoke about Sobhita’s parents, who were keen on ensuring all the rituals were included, which he wholeheartedly agreed to. He said, “Sobhita’s parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing they bring a sense of peace. It’s going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple.”

Nagarjuna also hinted that a wedding reception will follow later. Fans can stay tuned for more updates on this much-anticipated celebration and more entertainment news.

