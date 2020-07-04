Navya Swamy, the popular television actress of Telugu industry, was recently tested positive for COVID-19. Navya, who is known for her role in the show Aame Katha, was tested coronavirus positive just days after she resumed the shooting. And now her co-star Ravi Krishna has also been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has shared about the same on Instagram and has also urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested and self-isolate themselves. Navya Swamy, Telugu TV Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The post shared by Ravi Krishna read, “Hello everyone just wanted to share the news that I’m tested COVID+ve. I have isolated myself since 3 days, but with your all blessings & God’s grace I’m doing fine & have no symptoms. I don’t want to worry about from where I picked it up. All that I want to say is whoever were in contact with me off late to please isolate yourself or get tested & act accordingly. And I also request few of you not to stigmatise & discriminate people with virus. Please let me stay in good mental health, away from negativity and heal faster.” Telugu Film Producer Pokuri Rama Rao Passes Away Due To COVID-19.

Ravi Krishna’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rᴀᴠɪ ᴋʀɪsʜɴᴀ (@ravikrishna_official) on Jul 3, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

Navya Swamy, who is now home quarantined, extended her support to Ravi Krishna. She wrote, “My strong man, I know you’ll bounce back sooner and stronger. #StayStrong #StayPositive #GetWellSoon”.

Navya Swamy’s Note To Ravi Krishna

Navya Swamy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We wish both the actors, Navya Swamy and Ravi Krishna, a speedy recovery.

