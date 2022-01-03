Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, who recently tasted success with the hit Akhanda, is to join the sets to shoot for his upcoming movie NBK107. Kannada's popular actor Duriya Vijay has been roped in to play the villain in this movie, which is to be directed by Gopichand Mallineni of 'Krack' fame. The movie is to mark Duriya Vijay's debut in Telugu. Vinay Forrt’s Father Passes Away; Kunchacko Boban, Alphonse Puthren, Shwetha Menon And Others Offer Condolences to Bereaved Malayalam Actor.

Duriya Vijay is to appear in a significant role, which would feature him as a nefarious villain. Billed to be a mass, commercial entertainer, the yet-to-be-titled movie is bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers. Actress Shruti Haasan is roped in to play the heroine opposite Balakrishna. Tentatively titled '#NBK107', the movie was earlier launched formally.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on a massive scale, while musician S.S. Thaman renders the soundtrack. Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography, as the acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra pens the dialogues. National Award-winning craftsman Navin Nooli is in charge of the editing, while A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that will have fights by Ram-Lakshman.

