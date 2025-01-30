The Malayalam film Ponman, starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, was released in the theatres today (January 30). The comedy-drama directed by Jothish Shankar is bankrolled by Ajith Vinayaka under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. The movie, which has been generating significant buzz, also features Sajin Gopu and Lijomol Jose in key roles. Ponman is an adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel Naalanchu Cheruppakkar. Critics who have already watched the film have shared their honest reviews, revealing the good and bad about the movie. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph (LatestLY Exclusive).

Critics who watched Ponman in theatres praised the Malayalam film for its overall balance. They noted that the film’s intrigue doesn’t rely on unpredictable twists but rather on its tension and suspense. Viewers accustomed to seeing Basil Joseph and Sajin Gopu in comedic roles will have a completely different experience with this one. Watch the reviews below.

Onmanorama: "Basil Joseph has played several similar characters in recent times, but 'Ponman', directed by Jotish Shankar, puts that argument to rest. At its heart, this is the story of an ordinary man, one who doesn’t have the shine or swagger of a typical hero. Nevertheless, the film maintains a steady and engaging pace. Ponman' marks a breakthrough for Basil Joseph, as he fully immerses himself in Ajesh, letting the character take the spotlight. It’s a film that’s best experienced in theatres and well worth the watch."

OTTPlay: "Aided by some great writing and performances, Ponman is packed with cinematic moments that aren’t showcased by how big the mounting of the scene is, but through the ordeals of its characters. Despite its central characters being underdogs, they try to fight at every chance that life gives, to get out of the dirt and grime. Jothish Shankar makes a confident debut in this drama that has a lot of heart. Basil Joseph, Lijomol, and Sajin Gopu’s performances along with a compelling screenplay make this a great addition to a splendid start of 2025 for Malayalam cinema."

Times of India: "Ponman is a film that will keep you on a mental and emotional high from start to finish. A story about love, relationships and, above all, integrity, and about the rare man who can be valued higher than gold for possessing this integrity, even amidst his fight for basic survival. The film’s success is in its ability to keep audiences hooked and curious to know how Ajesh will manage to get his gold back. The film is also filled with beautiful lines that combine humanity, humour and philosophy. The actors are all at their brilliant best." ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Explained: From Manuel’s ‘Monitor Lizard’ Party to Diana’s Voice-Note, Decoding 15 Burning Questions From Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph’s Suspense Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

The movie also stars Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Sandhya Rajendran, Rajesh Sharma and Jaya Kurupp, among others in supporting roles. After reading the above reviews, will you watch Ponman in theatres near you?

