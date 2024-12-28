The track Dammunte Pattukora from Pushpa 2: The Rule, initially deleted amid the Hyderabad Sandhya theatre stampede case controversy, has been reinstated following Allu Arjun's court appearance. The Telugu track and its Hindi version, Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata, released on December 28, showcase the intense rivalry between Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil). Shekhawat records Pushpa Raj’s bold challenge: “Dammunte pattukora Shekhawat, Pattukunte vadilesta syndicatu” (Catch me if you dare, Shekhawat. If you succeed, I’ll leave the syndicate). This electrifying track captures the rebellious spirit of the film, with gripping visuals and powerful lyrics that have audiences vibing ever since its release. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ To Arrive on OTT in January 2025? Makers of Allu Arjun Starrer Hint at the Telugu Film’s Digital Streaming Date – View Statement.

'Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata' Hindi Track

'Dammunte Pattukora' Telugu Track

