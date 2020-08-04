Actor Ram Charan seems to be enjoying the time off that he has gotten thanks to Coronavirus. The actor has been working one of the biggest projects, SS Rajamouli's upcoming period drama, RRR which also stars Jr NTR in lead. The film is expected to be a magnum opus and also marks the debut of Alia Bhatt in South. While all film shoots have been put on hold currently, Ram Charan seems to be enjoying his time at home with family and loved ones and his recent Instagram post is proof of that. The actor was seen enjoying a dance of with his niece in the latest video and it is simply the cutest. Magadheera Completes 11 Years: Ram Charan Shares a Special Post Celebrating the Film, Calls It a 'Memorable Experience'.

Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a video that showed him dancing to the famed 'Baby Shark' song by Pinkfong which is a kids favourite. The actor was seen dancing to this cute track along with his niece Navishka. Sharing the video, he captioned it as, "Dance off with this darling." The post is receiving a lot of love from Ram Charan's fans who can't get enough of how cute it is. The actor and his niece are seen trying to ape the steps of the song from the video that is playing on their TV and it's hella cute. Ram Charan Turns Chef For The Missus, but There’s Something Else That Left Upasana Kamineni Impressed!

Check Out Ram Charan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Dance off with this darling 💃🏼🕺🏻@navishka_k A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

Ram Charan recently also celebrated 11 years of one of his career's biggest film, Magadheera. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a video consisting of BTS pictures from the sets of the film to celebrate its 11th anniversary. Magadheera was the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Rajamouli. The film was a huge success for Telugu cinema and we are expecting nothing less from their upcoming film RRR.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).