Ram Gopal Varma Becomes A Grandpa! SS Rajamouli Congratulates the Filmmaker on Twitter

SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There is a new addition in the RGV family. Ram Gopal Varma’s daughter Revathi has been blessed with a baby girl. She was blessed with the little munchkin on Sunday, reports TOI. Congratulatory messages are in order for the RGV family since then. But the one who have grabbed our attention is the Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli. Yes, Rajamouli has shared a sweet yet a funny wish for Ram Gopal Varma on Twitter, and it is a must read. Anil Ravipudi and Wife Blessed with Baby Boy! Mahesh Babu Congratulates Sarileru Neekevvaru Director on Twitter.

Ram Gopal Varma, who has become a grandfather, would be wondering what his granddaughter would be calling him once she begins to speak. Well, even SS Rajamouli is curious to know what RGV would prefer to hear. While congratulating the filmmaker on Twitter, Rajamouli wrote, “Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata, Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu... @RGVzoomin.” Isn’t that an adorable congratulatory message from the Baahubali director? Kalki Koechlin and Beau Guy Hershberg Blessed with a Baby Girl - Reports.

Checkout SS Rajamouli’s Message For RGV Below:

Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...😂😂😂💕🤣❤️❤️ Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu...@RGVzoomin 😂😂🤣 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 10, 2020

A source revealed to a leading daily, “It’s an emotional moment for the family as they are all delighted to see the newly born. Wishes have been pouring in for the RGV family,” reports TOI. Here’s wishing the RGV family heartiest congratulations on the addition of the little member in their lives!