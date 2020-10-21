It has been a long, long time since fans are waiting to see the first look of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Many had expected that his first look would be unveiled on the day of his birthday, but that could not happen as the team couldn’t complete the work owing to the lockdown situation. But one more day to go and we could see Jr NTR’s look as Bheem. But before that, the makers have dropped another sweet treat. They have shared a glimpse of Jr NTR’s look from the film ahead of the grand launch. Will The Makers Of RRR Soon Share Jr NTR’s First Look?

It is a 12 second video we can see Jr NTR amid forest, picking up a spear from a river. This mini-clip then shows #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow and it will be unveiled at 11am. While sharing this clip, Jr NTR had a fun banter with Ram Charan (who be unveiling the first look). The former stated, “Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan.. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months. And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli! Anything can happen!! Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.. #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie”. RRR: SS Rajamouli Starts the Countdown to Unveil Jr NTR’s First Look As Komaram Bheem!

Glimpse Of Jr NTR As Komaram Bheem

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is one of the anticipated films. One just cannot wait to watch Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris on the big screens. Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments, RRR is expected to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).