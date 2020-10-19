The countdown has begun! As after the makers of RRR unveiled the first look of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju from the film on his birthday, they are now prepping up to drop another look. This time it's Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem whose look will be out. The first look poster is all set to make it to your screens after three days. The makers of the magnum opus wanted to release the glimpse of JR NTR on his D-day, however, due to COVID-19, they were unable to. And now, the wait of fans will finally be over as on October 22, 2020, we will get to see Komaram Bheem. RRR: Jr NTR Introduces Ram Charan’s Look As Alluri Sitarama Raju, The Fierce Revolutionary Freedom Fighter! (Watch Video).

Earlier, Ram Charan's look saw him in Khaki pants and going by the looks of it, fans assumed that he will be playing the role of a cop. Now, the excitement around fans has doubled up as to how the character of JT NTR will look like. Must say, even we are excited about the same. Jr NTR Posts a Heartfelt Note to Fans After RRR Team Confirms His First Look From the Film Won't Release on His Birthday (Read Tweet).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a multi-starrer movie which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn (cameo), Alison Doody and many more in key roles. The movie's plot is set in the 1920s pre-Independence era and is said to revolve around two real heroes. RRR is reportedly set to release on January 8 2021. Stay tuned!

