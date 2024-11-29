Turkish Tharkkam may not have made waves at the box office when it released on November 22, but it has certainly stirred a storm on social media and news channels. Reports suggest that the film was pulled from theatres after certain groups objected to its depiction of religious themes, labelling it as Islamophobic. Director Nawaz Suleiman and producer Nadir Khalid have claimed they are being targeted by radicals and have expressed a willingness to re-release the film after editing out the "controversial" portions. The makers also allege that the cast and crew have been receiving threats. ‘India Condemns All Forms of Religiophobia’: Ruchira Kamboj As UN Adopts Resolution on ‘Measures To Combat Islamophobia’.

However, Lukman Avaran, the lead actor of Turkish Tharkkam, has denied receiving any threats and claims to have no knowledge of why the film was withdrawn. In a Facebook post written in Malayalam, the actor expressed his stance while seemingly distancing himself from the controversies surrounding the film.

His post read: "I have noticed the unfortunate discussions surrounding Turkish Tharkkam, in which I am an actor. This film began production two and a half years ago. As far as I know, the decision to withdraw the film from theatres after its release was a joint one made by the producer and the director. As an actor in the film, I inquired about the reasons behind its withdrawal but did not receive a clear answer from the responsible parties. To my knowledge, neither I nor anyone known to me has received any threats related to this film."

Avaran further stated that the matter should be investigated, making it clear he was not involved in the ongoing disputes. He continued:

"Therefore, I wish to clarify that I have no involvement in the ongoing discussions beyond my role as an actor in the film. If there are any malicious intentions behind the controversies surrounding this film, I believe they should be thoroughly investigated. This is my firm stance."

His statement raises questions: Is the post implying that the makers are exploiting the current climate of Islamophobia to draw attention to the movie?

Turkish Tharkkam, also featuring Sunny Wayne, Harisree Ashokan, and Amina Najeem, explores the chaos that unfolds in a village after a shocking secret about a body buried according to Islamic rites is uncovered.

