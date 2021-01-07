Hyderabad, Jan 7: Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela on Thursday shared the news with fans that that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He thanked everyone for their love and prayers. Varun posted a note on Instagram that read: "Never thought a report saying ‘Negative' would bring in so much joy to me. Yes I tested ‘Covid Negative'. Thank you very much for all the love and prayers." Varun Tej Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Cousin Ram Charan, Reveals He Has Mild Symptoms.

Varun tested positive for coronavirus in December and was quarantined at home. He had shared a health update on Instagram. "Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I'll be back soon. Thank you for all your love," he wrote. #F3: Daggubati Venkatesh And Varun Tej Team Up Once Again For A Comedy Drama!

Varun Tej On Testing COVID-19 Negative

The actor recently started preparing for his next film, F3. The film is a sequel of the comedy F2: Fun And Frustration, which was released last year. F3 also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzadaa

