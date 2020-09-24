Actor and DMDK leader Vijayakanth tested positive for COVID-19 on September 22 and has now been hospitalised at in Miot International in Chennai, stated an official statement from the hospital. The actor-politician is reported to be stable at the moment and is expected to make full recovery soon. MIOT hospital shared an official update on the health of Vijaykanth on Thursday, September 24. It was earlier stated that he was showing mild symptoms and hence was undergoing treatment for the same.SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Son SP Charan Says the Singer Has Started Physiotherapy and Oral Food Intake.

As per the hospital statement, "A Vijayakant tested positive for COVID-19 on 22nd September 2020. He is completely stable and admitted in MIOT Hospitals, Chennai. He is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon". According to the release, the actor-politician had recently visited MIOT Hospital in Chennai for a general check-up when it was confirmed that he was showing mild symptoms for COVID-19, after which he was admitted. DMDK Says It Wants Vijaykanth to Be 'King' in 2021 TN Polls.

Check Out the Hospital Statement Here:

Chennai 's #MIOT Hospital says #DMDK Leader / Actor @iVijayakant was diagnosed with #Corona infection on September 22nd.. His condition is stable now.. They expect full recovery soon.. pic.twitter.com/3ZdqpWBc3P — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 24, 2020

After hearing the news of Vijaykanth contracting coronavirus, actor Sarathkumar wished him a speedy recovery on social media. He wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr Vijayakand, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, recovers from corona infection and will soon return home completely healed." It seems that the actor-politician is doing well now and could be discharged soon from the hospital.

