ARMYs everywhere were left exhilarated after they first heard about Tom Cruise appearing on BTS Jin's variety show Run Jin. Turns out the reports were indeed true. The Hollywood icon who visited South Korea for the promotions of his latest release, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, made a guest appearance on BTS Jin's YouTube show, Run Jin. The episode was filmed on May 8, which is also celebrated as Parent's Day in South Korea. Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with clips from the episode. One such video captures a wholesome moment of Tom Cruise interacting with Jin's family. Tom Cruise x BTS: Hollywood Star To Appear on Jin’s YouTube Variety Show ‘Run Jin’ To Promote ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’?.

Tom Cruise Video Calls BTS Jin’s Family on ‘Run Jin’

On May 20th, BTS's official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, dropped the 35th episode of BTS Jin's Run Jin featuring Tom Cruise. The episode was titled 'Mission: Jin-Possible'. The conversation initiated with Jin asking Tom Cruise whether he knew BTS, to which he replied, "I know BTS. We all know BTS" leaving Jin swell up with pride and also blushing for some reason. Later we saw Tom Cruise interact with Jin's family via video call.

Tom Cruise X BTS Jin for ‘MI8’ Promotions

In a clip shared by a fanpage on X (formerly Twitter), an elated Jin could be heard telling his mother, "Tom Cruise is here, he wanted to video call you. Looks like they were all having a meal." After greeting Jin's mom, the actor asked about the singer's grandfather and even spoke to him along with his uncle. Crusie told Jin's family, "Very nice to meet you." Jin ended the video call by informing his family about Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and requested them to enjoy the film in theatres. The video ended with Jin and Tom sharing a warm hug.

Tom Cruise Joins BTS Jin for a Video Call With His Family

Tom cruise meeting seokjin's family. His mom, grandfather and uncle. pic.twitter.com/XFehA5hhcv — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) May 20, 2025

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. While fans were all hearts for the adorable moment between Tom Cruise and Jin, others noted how the video call part was not included in the Run Jin episode. A fan wrote, "This is Soo wholesome", while another commented, "This is so surreal. Jin looks so happy introducing his family, so cute." A user noted, "Where did this come from? I watched the whole episode, but didn't see it."

ARMYs React to Tom Cruise Video Calling BTS Jin’s Family

watch tom cruise get invited to have a meal in seokjin's house with his family after this 😂 — ja⁷ bts year (@ruokaymin) May 20, 2025

Mr World Wide Handsome, a Maknae at Home

After all Jin is the maknae at home 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Like crazy by Jimin #1 on BB100 (@borahae___twt) May 20, 2025

And We Are of Jin

Now I'm jealous of Tom Cruise 😑😂💜 — Anne⁷ 𝑏𝑡𝑠 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 👑🔎 (@bangtANNEstyle) May 20, 2025

Awww

her mom saying "son" 🥹 — nochu (@vantebear_) May 20, 2025

Who Else Wanted To See This Happening?

I’d love to see his family’s reaction when they got off video call 😅 — chokierbg ᴱᶜʰᵒ ⁱˢ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ (@chokierbg) May 20, 2025

‘This Is So Wholesome’

This is Soo wholesome 😭💜 — Chim⁷|아포방포|𝓑𝓽𝓼 𝔂𝓮𝓪𝓻 (@boRa_chiM7) May 20, 2025

During their interaction, Jin asked Tom Cruise what he could do to become an IMF agent. In response, the actor asked if he liked to fight, do gymnastics, had an interest in technology, or ride motorcycles. The "The Astronaut" singer replied that he would rather not do any of those. To that, Cruise shared that he had seen the K-pop star do gymnastics, run, and jump. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Movie Review: Tom Cruise and the Big Action Scenes Save the Day, Hopefully Not One Last Time! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Full Episode of ‘Run Jin’ – Mission Jin-Possible Below:

Meanwhile, BTS Jin's Run Jin Episode 36 is slated to release on May 27, 2025.

