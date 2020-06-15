Coronavirus in India: Live Map

THIS Painting of Ed Sheeran Was Sold For A Whopping £912 by Noel Fielding

Entertainment Rajat Tripathi| Jun 15, 2020 03:45 PM IST
THIS Painting of Ed Sheeran Was Sold For A Whopping £912 by Noel Fielding
Ed Sheeran Painting (Photo Credits: Twitter)

"Art evokes the mystery without which the world would not exist," René Magritte has said. Well, the art we are going to talk about will certainly evoke the mystery as to how it got sold for nearly £1,000. TV artist Noel Fielding has sold a painting of globally popular musician Ed Sheeran. The painting was sold at London's Saatchi Gallery. But the aesthetics of the painting are surely debatable. Ed Sheeran Donates More than £1million to Local Charities Near His Home in Suffolk to Combat COVID-19 Crisis.

As per reports, Fielding, 47, has sold the painting of the Shape Of You singer for £912, which does seem like a bit too much. And it is not just us. An art insider told Mirror.co.uk, "A child could do a ­better job. Still, he’s managed to make a ­fortune from them. Good on him."

Talking about the artwork, the iconic London gallery said, "Noel's drawings are worked on in bursts of energetic vigour, perfectly mirroring his absurd and fantastical nature." Ed Sheeran Will Pay Full Wages to His London Restaurant Staff Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out The Painting Here:

Here Is One Reaction That Might Give You A Perspective:

This won't be the first time, a painting of Ed Sheeran is making headlines. The musician's father, John Sheeran, is an art historian and curator. Upon a chance meeting with painter Colin Davidson, John suggested that his son should pose for Colin. The finished piece on a 4ft by 4ft canvas landed at National Portrait Gallery in London in 2017.

Also, the overpriced painting is not the only reason why Noel is making headlines for today. A few days back, his show The Mighty Boosh was removed from Netflix over scenes containing blackface. The Mighty Boosh features a character called The Spirit Of Jazz, the ghost of fictional jazz musician Howlin' Jimmy Jefferson. The role was played by show creator Fielding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran's painting Noel Fielding
