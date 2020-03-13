Tom Hanks Health Update: The Actor and His Wife in Isolation to Avoid Spread of COVID-19

Tom Hanks (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson informed the world, via a statement on social media, that have contracted the COVID-19. The internet was flooded with wishes and prayers for the actors from their fans. Today, Tom and his wife updated the fans about their health status. "Rita Wilson and I would like to thank everyone Down Under for taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media. “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness."

Tom signed off the note as 'Hanx'. The actor posted a picture with his wife, where they were both smiles. Earlier, Chet Hanks, the son of the actors, had released a video on Instagram, explaining that Tom and Rita were okay, and were not 'trippin'.

Check Out Tom Hanks' Note Here:

Earlier, disclosing his diagnosis, Tom wrote on social media, "Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The actor couple was in Australia for the preproduction of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film. The shoot of the film has been, obviously, postponed. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates.