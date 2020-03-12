Fans Wish Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson for Speedy Recovery After the Couple Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Photo Credits: Getty)

The update shared by Tom Hanks on social media has left the entire nation in a state of shock. He shared that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Australia. The actor issued a statement that read, “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” Ever since the Oscar-winning actor shared this shocking news, fans have been praying for his speedy recovery. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Son Chet Hanks Talks About Their Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says 'They Are Not Trippin'.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson while they were in Australia during the pre-production of the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic on Elvis Presley. More than 120 cases have been reported in Australia affected with Coronavirus. Let’s take a look at the messages posted by fans. Elvis Presley Biopic Pre-Production Halted as Tom Hanks Tested Positive of Coronavirus.

Get Well Soon

Some actors make movies to become a star .. Some make Movies to Become A LEGEND! Wishing for speedy recovery of our legend Tom hanks . pic.twitter.com/XP2oNyHubr — Arjun Nebhani (@arjunNebhani) March 12, 2020

All The Prayers And Love From Fans

Tom Hanks, I need to tell you something🤗 "I really really really really really really really really really really like you" Get well soon #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/kCTJMPZ38w — kuci.kuci (@petermuchri) March 12, 2020

Yes, This News Has Left All Fans Shocked

out of all the mfs out there tom hanks and his wife got coronavirus seriously nO pic.twitter.com/h8YN1nzxPp — amy (@endgamevalkyrie) March 12, 2020

Fans Are Staying Positive

#TomHanks has survived space travel, a deserted island, hijacking by pirates & plane crashes. Coronavirus will not take him from us! #PrayersForTheHanksFamily pic.twitter.com/xPmTRx4S7E — STEEL🗯 (@SuperheroSteel) March 12, 2020

Speedy Recovery Wishes

#TomHanks , for me you are more than a person on TV. Looking at you, I understand that people are not so bad. Your films greatly influenced me, because you are my favorite actor. But life is not a film, I learned about it today. I am with you wholeheartedly with you and your wife pic.twitter.com/xIgChsFvIo — Danil Gorovoy (@Danil_Gorovoy) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet posted a video in which he confirmed about his parents’ health update. In the video message he said, “Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ‘cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine.” On March 11, the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak to be a pandemic.