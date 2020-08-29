Actress Asha Negi loved tackling the challenges of playing a journalist recently. Asha essays the role in the web series "Abhay 2", and she says her fans are curious to know more about her mysterious character. "I have never played a journalist and it does need an understanding of the vigour needed to be an anchor. Asha Negi Birthday Special: Perpetual Perfection, Chicness and a Relevant Fashion Game Is What We Love the Most!

The character has nuances, so the challenging part was to layer the transition. I have had messages coming from all over the world asking about the mystery behind my character -- if I am playing good or evil. I am extremely excited for the rest of the season to be out soon, and cannot wait to see the audiences' reaction," said Asha. Asha Negi Says There Are ‘No Hard Feelings’ After Break Up With Rithvik Dhanjani, Asks Fans to Respect Their Decisions

'Abhay 2' features Kunal Kemmu, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta, and Asheema Vardhan among others. The show streams on Zee5.

