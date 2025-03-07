Reality TV star Prince Narula and his actress wife Yuvika Chaudhary have been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. Several reports indicating trouble in their marital life have been doing rounds on the internet. The speculations rose after the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ikleen, in October last year. While Prince has reacted to the rumors on several occasions, Yuvika Chaudhary has finally addressed their rumored marriage troubles and revealed that her husband was deeply affected by all the news surrounding their personal life. It’s a Baby Girl! ‘Bigg Boss 9’ Couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Welcome Their Little Princess.

Yuvika Chaudhary Adresses Divorce Rumours With Prince Narula

In a recent interview with ETimes, Yuvika Chaudhary revealed that she never felt compelled to clarify her marital life with Prince Narula to anyone, which is why she chose to remain silent. Confirming that all is well between her and Prince, the actress said, "This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn't react to rumours back then. Prince is very emotional and the rumours affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things." Clarifying about her "Prince is busy" statement, she said, "When I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying that I was living at my mother's house, but that was because there was construction work going on in my house. I didn't feel the need to explain things to people."

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary With Their Daughter Ikleen

Further speaking about her bond with Prince, Yuvika said, "Every phase is different, from being friends to dating, getting married and now becoming parents. We have seen some fun days and some tough days. But as we keep moving forward, we realise that it has been an uplifting journey and hasonly brought us closer." All Not Well? Prince Narula Sparks Speculation With Cryptic Post Following Yuvika Chaudhary’s Delivery Vlog.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 9. The duo fell in love inside the house and started dating before getting married on October 12, 2028.

