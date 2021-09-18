From being BFFs to now complete strangers, Amit Tandon has finally spoken his heart out about his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Mouni Roy in a recent interview. Amit said Mouni didn't help his wife Ruby when she needed her the most. He said "Mouni Roy who?… I know my wife Ruby won’t say this but this took a lot out of her. I don’t think I want to see Mouni Roy’s face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua. We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew," he told ETimes." Mouni Roy Stirs Up a Fashion Storm in Her Tulle Skirt and White Shirt With Dramatic Sleeves (View Pics).

Mouni Roy and Amit Tandon were close friends for so long but looks like the actor has decided to break the silence on the matter and expressed himself clearly over this massive rift. He further said "We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby’s soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won’t be around her, main toh phir gaya." Mouni Roy Poses Like a Goddess, Slays the Graceful Look in a Beautiful Two-Piece Dress! (View Pics).

Amit Tandon was a contestant on the first edition of Indian Idol before starting his acting career. He was Mouni's co-star in actress acting debut where he played Manthan Karan Virani alongside Mouni Roy who played Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

