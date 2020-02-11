Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Back Pain Knocks Her Down, Will She Make It to the Grand Finale for Rashami Desai?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It came as a shocker to many when television's favourite bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 midway due to her severe back injury. She was one of the most bindaas contestants from the current season and fans rooted for her quick recovery with an aim that the makers might call her back. But that did not happen, as the Gopi bahu on Indian TV had to rest for many days which ultimately led to her goodbye from the show. It was recently when she was fit and fine and had entered the reality series as BFF, Rashami Desai's connection. But going by the latest update, we hear that Devoleena's spinal pain has resurfaced. Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni Slams Sidharth Shukla for Hurling Abuses at Arti Singh, Says, ‘It Would Be Setting Terrible Precedence if He Wins’.

As per a report on Spotboye, the actress is told for complete bed rest for straight 2-3 days. Further, the news elaborates that the actress was in Delhi for some work when she experienced a shooting pain in her back. When the portal contacted the actress, she confirmed the news and said she is experiencing severe pain once again. Talking about her back issue, it's been around two months that Devo got treated for the same post her eviction from the show. The latest news is indeed sad, as we now wonder if the TV actress will be able to make it to the grand finale of BB 13? Bigg Boss 13: Its Final Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Confirms That She Is Not Returning To Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

It was in one of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar when Devoleena had come as Rashami'c connection, we saw her lying on the bed in pain. Later, when she had to make an exit from the show, it was Sidharth Shukla who carried her in his arms and took Bhattacharjee near the door. All that being, we hope that Devoleena gets well soon and is back with a bang to support her friend Rashami on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned!